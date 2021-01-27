AG Ferguson files lawsuit against national sorority for charging and threatening UW students in violation of eviction moratorium

Sorority charged thousands in rent and late fees even though students could not safely live in sorority housing





Alpha Omicron Pi, a national, Tennessee-based sorority, also illegally charged late fees and threatened students with suspensions of their sorority memberships and damage to their credit if they did not pay.



Alpha Omicron Pi owns the “Greek Row” house used as housing for the UW chapter members. The UW chapter house can house approximately 80 members. It includes a “porch room,” a large, open room with 26 bunk beds, and smaller suites with space for four or eight women.

















SEATTLE — Attorney General Bob Ferguson today filed a lawsuit against the collegiate sorority Alpha Omicron Pi for unlawfully charging University of Washington (UW) students more than $6,000 in rent even though the students could not access or live in sorority housing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.