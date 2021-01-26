Micah K. Blair Named Edward Jones Principal
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
|Micah K. Blair
He was one of 161 individuals chosen this year from more than 50,000 associates across the United States and Canada to join the firm's principals.
Blair and his family - wife Monica, daughter Lauren and sons Carter and Evan - will remain in Shoreline, where Blair will continue to serve investors.
In addition to serving local investors, he serves as an Edward Jones regional leader, promoting the health, growth and leadership development of 80 branch teams.
Blair's office is located at 621B Richmond Beach Rd, Shoreline. He can be reached at 206-542-4930.
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada.
Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments offered to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm's 19,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.5 trillion in client assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com Member SIPC.
