Micah K. Blair Named Edward Jones Principal

Shoreline, Washington native Micah K. Blair, who has served as an Edward Jones financial advisor since 1999, has been named a principal with the firm's holding company, The Jones Financial Companies, LLLP.





He was one of 161 individuals chosen this year from more than 50,000 associates across the United States and Canada to join the firm's principals.





Blair and his family - wife Monica, daughter Lauren and sons Carter and Evan - will remain in Shoreline, where Blair will continue to serve investors.





In addition to serving local investors, he serves as an Edward Jones regional leader, promoting the health, growth and leadership development of 80 branch teams.









Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada.





Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm's business, from the investments offered to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors. The firm's 19,000-plus financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.5 trillion in client assets under care.












