LFP City Council meets Thursday

Tuesday, January 26, 2021


The LFP city council regular meeting is Thursday, January 28, 2021, 7pm online

Ordinances and Resolutions on the agenda

1. Resolution 1798/Setting Public Hearing Date for Consideration of the Designation of Residential Targeted Areas for a Multifamily Tax Exemption Authorized under Chapter 84.14 RCW

2. Resolution 1799/Authorizing the Mayor to Sign an Interlocal Agreement with Multiple Agencies in King County to Provide Law Enforcement Mutual Aid for the Creation of the Independent Force Investigation Team – King County (IFIT-KC)

3. Resolution 1800/Confirming Mayor’s Emergency Order on COVID-19 Leave

Action or Discussion

1. Confirmation of City Council Committee Appointments

HOW TO SUBMIT ORAL AND WRITTEN COMMENTS 
https://www.cityoflfp.com/615/Virtual-Meetings-during-COVID-19

Written comments for public hearings will be submitted to Council if received by 5:00pm the date of the meeting; otherwise, they will be provided to the City Council the next day. Because the City has implemented oral comments, written comments are no longer being read under Citizen Comments.

View the meeting:

When: Jan 28, 2021 07:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Topic: City Council Regular Meeting 1/28/2021

Link to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/94045448670

Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +12532158782,,94045448670# or +13462487799,,94045448670#

Or Telephone:
  • Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US:+12532158782 or+13462487799 or+14086380968 or+16699006833
  • or+13017158592 or+13126266799 or+16468769923 Webinar ID: 940 4544 8670
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/axIOVg3bK 

Access to full agenda, background documents, and special reports here



