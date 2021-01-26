LFP City Council meets Thursday



The LFP city council regular meeting is Thursday, January 28, 2021, 7pm online The LFP city council regular meeting is Thursday, January 28, 2021, 7pm online

Written comments for public hearings will be submitted to Council if received by 5:00pm the date of the meeting; otherwise, they will be provided to the City Council the next day. Because the City has implemented oral comments, written comments are no longer being read under Citizen Comments.



When: Jan 28, 2021 07:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Topic: City Council Regular Meeting 1/28/2021



US: +12532158782,,94045448670# or +13462487799,,94045448670#



Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US:+12532158782 or+13462487799 or+14086380968 or+16699006833

Webinar ID: 940 4544 8670 International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/axIOVg3bK





1. Resolution 1798/Setting Public Hearing Date for Consideration of the Designation of Residential Targeted Areas for a Multifamily Tax Exemption Authorized under Chapter 84.14 RCW2. Resolution 1799/Authorizing the Mayor to Sign an Interlocal Agreement with Multiple Agencies in King County to Provide Law Enforcement Mutual Aid for the Creation of the Independent Force Investigation Team – King County (IFIT-KC)3. Resolution 1800/Confirming Mayor’s Emergency Order on COVID-19 Leave1. Confirmation of City Council Committee AppointmentsHOW TO SUBMIT ORAL AND WRITTEN COMMENTS