Collision on I-5 blocks lanes for three hours for death investigation

A three car collision on northbound I-5 Sunday, January 24, 2017 around 7:15pm blocked the two right lanes for two hours during the investigation.





The incident was just north of Northgate Way at NE 117th.





According to the State Patrol, a northbound driver lost control of his car and ended up stopped partially blocking lane 1 with no lights.





A second vehicle in the same lane ran into the stopped car and ended up stopped in front of the first car.





The driver of the second vehicle got out of his car and started walking toward the first car when he was struck by a third car.





The man, identified as Daniel Jinguji, 64, died at the scene.

















The scene was cleared at 10:30pm.