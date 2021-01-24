Shoreline Parks / Rec / Tree board meeting Jan 28

Sunday, January 24, 2021

Shoreline Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services/Tree Board 


Meeting via Zoom Webinar: https://zoom.us/j/97515984680
Thursday, January 28, 2021 7:00pm - 8:59pm

Agenda Highlights
  • Director's Report
  • Park Bond Update
  • Park Board Agenda Planner
  • Arts Subcommittee Update

Link to Full Meeting Packet [PDF]

Comment on Agenda Items

About the PRCS/Tree Board



