Whitworth University students qualify for Provost's Honor Roll

Friday, January 22, 2021

Students at Whitworth University in Spokane


The following undergraduate students have achieved Provost's Honor Roll status for the Fall 2020 semester at Whitworth University in Spokane.

To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.

Lake Forest Park 
  • Aaron Bratt

Seattle
  •  Ayush Bharati
  •  Alina Sunoo

Shoreline
  •  Max Long

Located in Spokane, Wash., Whitworth is a private, liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian church. The university, which has an enrollment of more than 3,000 students, offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.



