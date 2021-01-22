Whitworth University students qualify for Provost's Honor Roll

Students at Whitworth University in Spokane





The following undergraduate students have achieved Provost's Honor Roll status for the Fall 2020 semester at Whitworth University in Spokane.





To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.





Lake Forest Park Aaron Bratt

Seattle Ayush Bharati

Alina Sunoo

Shoreline Max Long





