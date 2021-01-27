Jobs: WSDOT

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Assistant Regional Administrator - Maintenance and Operations 
Shoreline – Northwest Region

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is seeking an experienced maintenance and engineering professional ready and willing to provide leadership, guidance, and support as the Northwest Region (NWR) Assistant Regional Administrator for our Maintenance Division. 

The NWR Maintenance Division is comprised of approximately 450 dedicated highway maintenance professionals and technicians with an operational budget of $140 million. 

As the Assistant Regional Administrator, this position will provide strategic guidance in the administration of WSDOT policies and practices throughout NWR’s Maintenance Division. 




