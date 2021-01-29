Oaks enhanced shelter in Shoreline: Opening update

Volunteers help to paint the interior

Melanie Neufeld, Director of Lake City Partners Ending Homelessness, anticipates opening the “Oaks Enhanced Shelter” at 163rd and Aurora Ave by the end of February.





This is the former 60 room nursing home that was purchased last year in a significant effort to end homelessness in our area.





Ms. Neufeld states in admirable anticipation that “this will be the first enhanced 24/7 shelter in Shoreline and the entire North end.”

Twenty rooms are ready. These rooms will be lived in by unhoused people who now participate in their winter shelter.

The Courtyard at The Oaks

The Courtyard at The Oaks

Photo courtesy Lake City Partners There are a total of sixty rooms - starting with twenty as a first step - and they will grow the room availability after they experience this early stage.





Lake City Partners works closely with the City of Shoreline and King County.





All three groups meet together once per week to maintain a healthy communication flow.





However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the first opening target date of December 31, 2020, was not met. Currently, King County faces challenges with fire panels and security systems, which they are working to resolve.





Melanie Neufeld, Director of

Lake City Partners

The process of hiring key staff for the Oaks shelter has begun. Her hiring plans include a lead case manager, outreach and case manager, and support staff.





Ms. Neufeld reported the shelter status at the recent January 27, 2021 NUHSA (North Urban Human Services Alliance) monthly meeting





Lake City Partners are recipients of NUHSA’s 2019 Outstanding Human Service Award. NUHSA meets every month and states they are “advocates for human services in North King County (NKC) on behalf of its residents and the agencies that serve them. “





Melanie Neufeld is the Director of Lake City Partners Ending Homelessness and a Minister at Seattle Mennonite Church. See our previous article for more background.











