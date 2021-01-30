Wolf moon

Saturday, January 30, 2021

 
Photo by Jo Simmons


Thanks to Shoreline resident Jo Simmons for going out in the cold to get this photo. 

I like all the interesting names, but when did we start naming moons? I asked Mr. Google what a Wolf Moon is and this was the response:

The first full moon of January will blaze in the sky on Thursday, reaching its fullest point at 7.16pm that day. It's called the 'wolf moon' traditionally, due to the howling of wolves in midwinter when food is scarce. ... This is the length of time it takes for the moon to go through one whole lunar phase cycle.”

Maybe because we don't have any wolves here.




Posted by DKH at 4:32 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  