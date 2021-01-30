Photo by Jo Simmons



Thanks to Shoreline resident Jo Simmons for going out in the cold to get this photo.





I like all the interesting names, but when did we start naming moons? I asked Mr. Google what a Wolf Moon is and this was the response:





The first full moon of January will blaze in the sky on Thursday, reaching its fullest point at 7.16pm that day. It's called the 'wolf moon' traditionally, due to the howling of wolves in midwinter when food is scarce. ... This is the length of time it takes for the moon to go through one whole lunar phase cycle.”

Maybe because we don't have any wolves here.














