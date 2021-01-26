500,000 total COVID-19 doses administered in state
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
The governor also announced a record number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in a 24-hour period, with around 40,000 doses reported as of Monday. Washington also officially passed 500,000 vaccine doses administered and reported.
Inslee and Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah issued the vaccination goal last Monday at a press conference.
On Thursday, the state reported the previous week’s average being 16,000 doses a day. Today’s numbers mark an 8,000 increase in the average number of COVID vaccines going into Washington residents’ arms across the state every day.
Read the rest of the story on the governor's Medium page.
“We have taken action, we expanded our distribution and infrastructure and it is working,” Inslee said Monday.
“We still have a long way to go, but if Washingtonians have proven anything throughout this pandemic, it is that we are up to the task. We have taken action, and we will continue to improve until we meet and exceed our goals.”
Read the rest of the story on the governor's Medium page.
0 comments:
Post a Comment