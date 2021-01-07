Firdale Market arson suspect in custody

Thursday, January 7, 2021

James P. Doggett, suspect
in Firdale Village arson fire
Photo courtesy Edmonds Police

My Edmonds News reports that the suspect in the Firdale Village Market arson on December 23, 2020 is in police custody.

James P. Doggett is in the Skagit County Jail awaiting a court appearance on another charge, Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt Josh McClure said.

Arson investigators had determined that the fire was intentionally set, and identified Doggett, who was at the scene, as a prime suspect. They had requested public help in finding him. (see previous article)

Doggett is believed to be transient and was known to have been in north Snohomish County since the arson, McClure said.

A video from the night of the incident can be seen here: Edmonds Police Arson Investigation 20-29825

Firdale Village is home to a variety of small retailers, restaurants and many pet-friendly businesses, as well as the Phoenix Theater.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for the convenience store. 



