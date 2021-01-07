State DOH releases details of plan for next phase of vaccinations but stresses that we are not there yet
Thursday, January 7, 2021
|This graphic shows the groups and the timeline for phase 1B.
Wednesday the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) released guidance for the next phase of COVID-19 vaccination. This phase 1B is broken up into four separate tiers.
The DOH stresses that we are not moving into phase 1B right now. Our state is still in phase 1A of vaccinations, and will continue to be for the next few weeks.
They hope that the release of phase 1B guidance will help facilities, counties and individuals plan for the months ahead.
Once they are ready to start phase 1B, they will let our communities know how and where to get vaccine.
Decisions are based on partnership with Gov. Inslee and feedback from focus groups, interviews, and surveys over the past few months.
“Vaccine prioritization decisions are complex, but based in a need for equitable distribution,” says Secretary of Health Umair A. Shah. “Our priority has been to get the vaccine to high-priority people first.”
Broadly, groups eligible for vaccination in phase 1B include:
Additional details of phase 1B will be posted on the DOH website.
Phase 1B1 - (Tier 1)
- All people 70 years and older
- People 50 years and older who live in multigenerational households
Phase 1B2 - (Tier 2)
- High risk critical workers 50 years and older who work in certain congregate settings: Agriculture; food processing; grocery stores; K-12 (teachers and school staff); childcare; corrections, prisons, jails or detention facilities (staff); public transit; fire; law enforcement
Phase 1B3 - (Tier 3)
- People 16 years or older with two or more co-morbidities or underlying conditions
Phase 1B4 - (Tier 4)
- High-risk critical workers in certain congregate settings under 50 years
- People, staff and volunteers all ages in congregate living settings:
- Correctional facilities; group homes for people with disabilities; people experiencing homelessness that live in or access services in congregate settings
