Safeway sponsors styrofoam block recycling Sunday at LFP Town Center

Join us Sunday, January 10, 2021 from 9am to 1pm for our Styrofoam Recycling Event at the Lake Forest Park City Hall Parking Lot, located at 17425 Ballinger Way NE.Bring in your clean, dry and empty styrofoam, free of tape or any labels, and we'll dispose of it for FREE right in our parking lot! We'll see you there!To keep everyone safe, please wear a mask, stay in your vehicle, and do not attend the event if you or anyone in your home show symptoms of COVID.Unsure if your Styrofoam will be accepted?