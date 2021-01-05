Open new doors for your child with a French bilingual education at the North Seattle French School
Thursday, January 7, 2021
North Seattle French School is a French Immersion and bilingual preschool and K-5 elementary school located in Shoreline, within the Shoreline Center.
Our curriculum is based on the internationally recognized program created by the French Ministry of Education, while also incorporating the best of U.S. teaching styles. We emphasize project-based learning, creative thinking, problem solving, and social-emotional learning.
No French knowledge is necessary for students entering preschool or kindergarten.
Join us on Zoom to learn more about our programs:
Friday, January 15th, 12:30pm to 1:30pm Coffee Talk – Inside the Kindergarten classroom.
Join us for an informal discussion during lunch break to talk with current families and the director of the curriculum. RSVP here!
Friday, January 29th, 12:30pm to 1:30pm Coffee Talk – Inside the Preschool – Pre-K classroom.
Join us for an informal discussion during lunch break to talk with current families and the preschool teacher. RSVP here!
Questions? Contact Aurelie: admissions@northseattlefrenchschool.com
North Seattle French School www.northseattlefrenchschool.com - Our mission is to cultivate a community of globally-minded independent thinkers through bilingual education.
For the latest photos, vidoes, and news from NSFS check out our Instagram and Facebook page.
