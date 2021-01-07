Lake Forest Park Garden Club meets January 12 on zoom
Thursday, January 7, 2021
|Trevor Cameron, Sunnyside Nursery
His topic: “Conifer Kingdom”
Now is the time to look at conifers and see where you can add more interest to your winter garden.
Conifers give us structure, texture, and form, along with varieties of color during the dreary months of winter.
If you are interested and want to join in for this speaker, email janronzu@comcast.net for the login details.
Conifers give us structure, texture, and form, along with varieties of color during the dreary months of winter.
If you are interested and want to join in for this speaker, email janronzu@comcast.net for the login details.
Hope to have you join us. The speaker starts at 10am.
0 comments:
Post a Comment