Lake Forest Park Garden Club meets January 12 on zoom

Thursday, January 7, 2021

Trevor Cameron, Sunnyside Nursery
On Tuesday, January 12, 2021 the Lake Forest Park Garden Club will meet on Zoom with a presentation from Trevor Cameron, CPH, of Sunnyside Nursery in Marysville.

His topic: “Conifer Kingdom”

Now is the time to look at conifers and see where you can add more interest to your winter garden.

Conifers give us structure, texture, and form, along with varieties of color during the dreary months of winter.

If you are interested and want to join in for this speaker, email janronzu@comcast.net for the login details.

Hope to have you join us. The speaker starts at 10am.




Posted by DKH at 1:01 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  