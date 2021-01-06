Edmonds police ask for public help in finding suspect in Firdale Village fire

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Help Edmonds Police find arson suspect

Edmonds Police Detectives have identified a suspect in the December 23, 2020 fire that destroyed Firdale Market. Detectives have probable cause to arrest James P. Doggett for Arson. Doggett is a sixty-two year old white male who is 5’09” and 155lbs with white facial hair/beard.

He was last seen wearing a baseball hat and a Christmas tree skirt over dark jeans. He was contacted in the area before and after the fire was discovered. Doggett is believed to be transient and is known to have been in north Snohomish County since the arson.

Edmonds Police believe that James Doggett is a danger to the community and are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Tips can be sent to policetips@edmondswa.gov  If you believe you see the suspect, do not approach and call 911.



