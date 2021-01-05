Gallery North welcomes new members in January show

The Dance by Linnea Mattson





Gallery North in Edmonds enjoys the January tradition each year of welcoming our newest members in a show titled In With the New, featuring these fresh faces and their beautiful artwork.





This year our exhibit will include three of our four new members: Linnea Mattson, Theresa Williams, and Krystal Munday. Our fourth new member, Cyndi Brown, will be seen in February’s featured exhibit. Of course, all of the other artists in the gallery will be exhibiting their own newest works, as well.





Honeycomb and Bee necklace by Krystal Munday





Krystal Munday, the jeweler behind Silver Borders, has always had the need to create things with her two hands. As soon as she cut her first sheet of metal and manipulated it to become something new, she was hooked. So she set up a silver-smithing studio in her home and has been making handmade jewelry ever since. She tries to translate her excitement and love for the medium into every piece she creates. She focuses largely on the contrasting beauty between sterling silver and elements found all around, including gemstones, crafted wood, borosilicate and more!





Reflections by Theresa Williams

Theresa Williams, a Pacific Northwest Native-American, began painting in her teens as a self-taught artist, and has tried different styles and techniques. The ease, versatility and vibrancy of painting with acrylics makes it her medium of choice. Her artistic style involves bright, bold hues, highlighting the natural beauty of the subject. Theresa is a proud Certified Native Tribal Artist with the Tlingit and Haida Central Council Indian Tribes of Alaska. Her inspiration is the beauty of our majestic Pacific Northwest Mountains, the Puget Sound, our gorgeous sunsets, beaches, lakes and the amazing local wildlife. With each season as beautiful and inspiring as the last, there is never a lack of subject matter for her to paint. , a Pacific Northwest Native-American, began painting in her teens as a self-taught artist, and has tried different styles and techniques. The ease, versatility and vibrancy of painting with acrylics makes it her medium of choice. Her artistic style involves bright, bold hues, highlighting the natural beauty of the subject. Theresa is a proud Certified Native Tribal Artist with the Tlingit and Haida Central Council Indian Tribes of Alaska. Her inspiration is the beauty of our majestic Pacific Northwest Mountains, the Puget Sound, our gorgeous sunsets, beaches, lakes and the amazing local wildlife. With each season as beautiful and inspiring as the last, there is never a lack of subject matter for her to paint.





Teamwork by Linnea Mattson



Linnea Mattson has been painting for over twenty years, first in acrylics, then oil, and finally in her true-love medium, watercolors. Her style is realistic, with a loose background. “Painting,” she says, “releases my joy in the beauty and essence of life that I see in the world. I want viewers to feel this essence and live the moment I have created through my paintings.”



In With the New opens January 1st at Gallery North in downtown Edmonds. All artwork is available for purchase during the show, which is open to the public throughout the month of January. Due to covid restrictions, there will be no public reception for this exhibit, though in-store viewing is available and encouraged!



: In operation for more than 55 years, Gallery North is one of the longest running artist-run cooperative galleries in the nation. It continues its mission to promote and sell local art in the heart of downtown Edmonds. Open 7 days a week, Gallery North is located at 401 Main Street, Edmonds . For further information, call the gallery at 425-774-0946 or visit the website at www.GalleryNorthEdmonds.com











