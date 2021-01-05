Affordable Housing to be discussed at LFP Council CoW meeting Thursday, Jan 7





Affordable housing is needed in every neighborhood and county within three critical levels of affordability dependent on the Area Median Income (AMI). AMI is the middle point of a region’s income distribution for different household sizes as determined by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).





The Town Center redevelopment includes a Sound Transit Parking Garage, Bus Rapid Transit, and potentially the entire Town Center may be rebuilt with housing and retail stores.



The Housing Development Consortium (HDC), founded in 1988 and one of the first of its kind in the County, helps to fulfill the need for affordable housing by banding together to form strategic partners with other organizations, including government entities.









Previous generations had the ability to buy a home but this is becoming increasingly difficult for todays’ young adults. Our region’s housing needs are outpacing availability. Lack of supply creates demand that increases the cost of all rental, home ownership, and property taxes.



For example, a Shoreline School District teaching assistant with a salary range of $24,000-$41,230 may not be able to live in the area and afford other living essentials such as food, clothing, and medical needs because too much of their salary will be needed for the high cost of housing.



There seems to be an agreement surrounding these complex issues. No government and not one organization can solve this problem, but by working together, solutions are found that are realistic and work for the good of all.



Here is the agenda link for Thursday, January 7th, from 7:00pm to 8:00pm, City of Lake Forest Park discussion of “Town Center Code and Design Guidelines Update – Proposed New Affordable Housing Code Regulations.”



You can attend the meeting via Zoom or send a letter voicing your opinion to the City Council and Mayor: mayor@cityoflfp.com or citycouncil@cityoflfp.com





https://www.cityoflfp.com/615/Virtual-Meetings-during-COVID-19 Click on the following link for information about how to provide oral Citizen Comments:







This Thursday, January 7, 2021, the City of Lake Forest Park City Council will meet to discuss the new proposed affordable housing code and design guidelines for the Town Center.