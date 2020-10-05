Support the Pink Patch Project to raise funds for breast cancer research



This year, the LFP Police Department will once again be selling its pink patches and pink challenge coins to raise funds for the Pink Patch Project.





Please email Lt. Rhonda Lehman or give her a call at 206-957-2852 if you are interested in making a purchase.





The collective goal is to raise awareness of the life-saving benefits of early detection and early intervention in the fight against breast cancer. In addition to the public education efforts, there is the added goal of raising funds from the sale of Pink Patch Project patches and coins.





Proceeds go directly to fund the research, treatment, and education needed to help find a cure.



The program centers on vibrant pink versions of the public safety employee's uniform patch. These bright pink patches have been specially designed by each participating agency.





For the entire month of October, public safety employees at each of the participating agencies wear their pink patches on their regular duty uniforms during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.



The pink patches are intended to stimulate conversation with the community and to encourage public awareness about the importance of early detection and the ongoing fight against this disease.

















The Pink Patch Project is a public awareness campaign to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and to support breast cancer research organizations in combating this devastating disease.