Storm aftermath

Photo by Steven H. Robinson







Steve Robinson drove around on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, the day after the big storm. He found this taped off and compromised power line at 190th NW and Richmond Beach DR NW.





He said "I got there as Seattle City Light was moving on to find more areas of compromise in the neighborhood."

Photo by Alan Charnley







This is what happens when the ground get saturated with water. The weight of the tree will then pull the tree's shallow roots out of the ground. The high wind gusts would have helped.















Alan Charnley said that two hours before he took this photo, the tree was standing upright.