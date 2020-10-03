Shoreline fire stats for third quarter

Saturday, October 3, 2020

Photo by Steven H. Robinson



Shoreline fire reports that their wildland fire crew is safe and home.

Here are the stats for the 3rd Quarter - July through September

  • Aid - 839
  • Aid Non Emergency - 149
  • Motor Vehicle Collision Aid (MVA) - 56
  • MVA Medic - 8 (+16 w/ M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville)
  • MVA Rescue - 3 (+4 w/ M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville)
  • Medic - 370 (+ 417 w/ M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville)
  • Cardiac Arrest - 31 (+29 w/ M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville)
  • Automatic Fire Alarm (AFA) - 161
  • Appliance Fire - 3
  • Bark Fire - 13
  • Brush Fire - 8
  • Dumpster Fire - 4
  • Extinguished Fire - 1
  • Flooding Minor - 10
  • Haz - 14 CO alarms, other 1
  • Haz Aid - 4
  • Natural Gas Minor - 6
  • Natural Gas Major - 1
  • Natural Gas Odor - 2
  • Rescue General - 1
  • Rescue Surface Water - 1 (+1 w/ M157)
  • Rescue Swift Water - 1
  • Rescue Trail - 1
  • Smoke/Burn Complaint - 33
  • Smoke Commercial/Multi-Family/Residence - 3
  • Smoke Smell/Haze in the Area - 3
  • Service Call - 24
  • Structure Fire Commercial - 1 (+ w/M157)
  • Structure Fire Outbuilding - 1
  • Working Fire Residential/Multi Family - 2 (+ 4 w/M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville)
  • Structure Fire Unconfirmed - 4
  • Vehicle Fire - 4
