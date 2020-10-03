Shoreline fire stats for third quarter
Saturday, October 3, 2020
Shoreline fire reports that their wildland fire crew is safe and home.
Here are the stats for the 3rd Quarter - July through September
- Aid - 839
- Aid Non Emergency - 149
- Motor Vehicle Collision Aid (MVA) - 56
- MVA Medic - 8 (+16 w/ M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville)
- MVA Rescue - 3 (+4 w/ M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville)
- Medic - 370 (+ 417 w/ M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville)
- Cardiac Arrest - 31 (+29 w/ M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville)
- Automatic Fire Alarm (AFA) - 161
- Appliance Fire - 3
- Bark Fire - 13
- Brush Fire - 8
- Dumpster Fire - 4
- Extinguished Fire - 1
- Flooding Minor - 10
- Haz - 14 CO alarms, other 1
- Haz Aid - 4
- Natural Gas Minor - 6
- Natural Gas Major - 1
- Natural Gas Odor - 2
- Rescue General - 1
- Rescue Surface Water - 1 (+1 w/ M157)
- Rescue Swift Water - 1
- Rescue Trail - 1
- Smoke/Burn Complaint - 33
- Smoke Commercial/Multi-Family/Residence - 3
- Smoke Smell/Haze in the Area - 3
- Service Call - 24
- Structure Fire Commercial - 1 (+ w/M157)
- Structure Fire Outbuilding - 1
- Working Fire Residential/Multi Family - 2 (+ 4 w/M142 and M157 in Bothell, Kirkland, Northshore and Woodinville)
- Structure Fire Unconfirmed - 4
- Vehicle Fire - 4
