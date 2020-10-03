Make a nomination for a Human Services award from NUHSA

The North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) is seeking nominations for its 2020 Human Services Awards in two categories: ----Human Services Champion of the Year and

Do you know of an individual, organization or business in North King County (Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Bothell, Kenmore and Woodinville) that has made a significant contribution to the health and welfare of our community?





NUHSA is an alliance of non-profit agencies, faith communities, city and county leadership, school districts and members of the community who advocate for a strong and accessible health and human services system in North King County, encompassing Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Kenmore, Bothell and Woodinville.











Through partnership and collaboration, NUHSA supports providers, funders and the community to enhance existing resources and build our capacity to effectively respond to community needs.

During this extraordinary time, it is more important than ever to recognize and honor those who have gone above and beyond to serve others.Have they in some way supported or advocated for strong and accessible health and human services and strengthened our community through their initiative and leadership? Have they helped build the capacity of our community to address our most pressing challenges?If so, please give the recognition these individuals and organizations deserve! Nominations are due October 15, 2020.Nominees and winners will be announced and honored at NUHSA's 2020 Human ServicesAwards Celebration and Annual Meeting to be held virtually on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 5:30pm. For more information or to RSVP for this community event, email staff@nuhsa.org.NUHSA’s Annual Human Services Awards ceremony has been celebrating the accomplishments of local individuals and organizations since 2008.