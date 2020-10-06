Case updates October 4, 2020; Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman says "Don't fear Covid - protect yourself from it"

Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Statement from Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman, responding to a tweet from the President.

“The president’s tweet is highly irresponsible and makes every public health official’s job that much more difficult. COVID-19 is a serious disease that is easily spread. 

"We shouldn’t fear it; we should protect ourselves from it. Wear your mask. Watch your distance. Wash your hands. These are the basic facts.”

After leaving the hospital to recover at home, President Donald Trump tweeted, "Feeling really good! Don't be afraid of Covid. Don't let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs and knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!"

Case updates October 4, 2020

United States

  • cases 7,396,730 - 36,778 cases since yesterday
  • deaths 209,199 - 378 deaths since yesterday

Washington state - *no death reports on weekends
  • cases 90,276 - 402 since last report
  • hospitalizations 7,622 - -6 since last report
  • deaths* 2,158 - 16 since last report

King county
  • cases 23,149 - 126 since yesterday
  • hospitalizations 2,386 - -11 since yesterday
  • deaths 766 - 2 since last report

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
  • cases 612 - 3 new
  • hospitalizations 106 - 0 new
  • deaths 63 - 0 new

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
  • cases 67 - 0 new
  • hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
  • deaths 1 - 0 new


