Book review by Aarene Storms: How to

Friday, October 2, 2020

How To: absurd scientific advice for common real-world problems by Randall Munroe


Land an airplane on an Olympic ski jump... or a submarine (one that isn't submerged).

Charge your phone using water... or an escalator.

Catch a drone... with a boomerang.

Open a beer bottle... with a sword (or a nuclear bomb).


Yes, all these things can be done, but only if you know how. 

This book gives you step-by-snarky-step instructions for these tasks and many others (if you want a bigger challenge, you can always try tampering with an atomic clock).

Fun, funny, fast reading, with all the scientific citations you could possibly want, plus the stick-figure illustration style that author/artist Randall Munroe made famous in Thing Explainer and the xkcd webcomic.

Recommended for anyone who has ever wondered...anything.




Posted by DKH at 11:48 PM
