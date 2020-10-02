Book review by Aarene Storms: How to
Friday, October 2, 2020
Land an airplane on an Olympic ski jump... or a submarine (one that isn't submerged).
Charge your phone using water... or an escalator.
Catch a drone... with a boomerang.
Open a beer bottle... with a sword (or a nuclear bomb).
Yes, all these things can be done, but only if you know how.
This book gives you step-by-snarky-step instructions for these tasks and many others (if you want a bigger challenge, you can always try tampering with an atomic clock).
Fun, funny, fast reading, with all the scientific citations you could possibly want, plus the stick-figure illustration style that author/artist Randall Munroe made famous in Thing Explainer and the xkcd webcomic.
Recommended for anyone who has ever wondered...anything.
