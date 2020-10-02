Book review by Aarene Storms: How to

This book gives you step-by-snarky-step instructions for these tasks and many others (if you want a bigger challenge, you can always try tampering with an atomic clock).Fun, funny, fast reading, with all the scientific citations you could possibly want, plus the stick-figure illustration style that author/artist Randall Munroe made famous in Thing Explainer and the xkcd webcomic.Recommended for anyone who has ever wondered...anything.