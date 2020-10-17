Affordable Housing 101 in Shoreline/Lake Forest Park
Saturday, October 17, 2020
Are you interested in learning more about affordable housing options in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park - and the best practices for making sure everyone has a place to call home?
Join on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 5pm to share your insight on local housing needs and learn the tools and strategies needed to effectively implement policies that will make a difference in OUR community!
Co-hosted by the North Urban Human Services Alliance (NUHSA) and the Housing Development Consortium (HDC), this presentation and workshop is designed specifically for residents, advocates, community leaders and others in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.
Special guest Mayor Will Hall will provide welcoming remarks and share how Shoreline is working to provide accessible housing options for all.
Please register here. For more information, see here.
0 comments:
Post a Comment