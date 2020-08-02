WeatherWatcher: July in Review, Forecast

Sunny day over North City

Photo by Carl Dinse on August 4, 2019





The forecast I had last week was a bust, Tuesday topped out at 92°F for a high temperature. Though if you were west of 8th Ave NW (on the hill going down towards the Puget Sound) high temperatures there topped out at about 86-87°F. Temperatures slowly moderated towards the end of the week but the expected morning showers on Friday never arrived.





Here's the daily high and low temperature graph for July 2020, compared to average. The last week of July and first week of August are typically our hottest and driest weeks of the summer.









Forecast: Sunday we are looking at sunny skies and high temperatures in the low 80's. Monday some morning clouds move in for partly cloudy skies, and a slight chance of rain. Tuesday and Wednesday return to sunny skies, with highs in the low 80's, and lows in the upper 50's.





Thursday another slight chance of showers returns with partly - mostly cloudy skies, and the threat of showers returns again Friday morning as well. High temperatures are expected to be back down into the mid 70's. Friday afternoon and on through next weekend looks to be clear and sunny, but not as hot. Lows in the upper 50's and highs in the mid-upper 70's.









This year, summer seems to be almost completely text book normal for Shoreline so far. July rounded off at 64.5°F for an average temperature, compared to the 10 year average of 63.5°F. Our last week's heat wave was what it took to nudge it from below average to slightly above average. Rainfall was around half of the normal 10 year average, but when you're talking 0.17 inches of rain compared to 0.48 inches of rain, it isn't much of a concern.