Local business owners help preserve small business district in face of development
Sunday, August 2, 2020
|Frank Lumber: The Door Store
and Shane's Foot Comfort on 15th NE
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
By Cynthia Sheridan
As developers and the City of Shoreline keep their eye on increased revenue through high rise apartment construction, John Simms is determined to maintain the retail community snuggled between Safeway to the south and Subway and the Indian Sweet Shop to the north on 15th NE in Shoreline, known as the North City business district.
|Photo by Cynthia Sheridan
Most recently John, owner of Frank Lumber the Door Store, has purchased the building housing Shane’s Foot Comfort. He immediately reduced the rent to keep the retail business going.
In spite of the pandemic, business is booming as customers catch up following the COVID-19 construction shut down. People queue up outside for orders and deliveries so the store can retain social distancing. The showroom of doors is open with a limited number of people at any one time.
Last year he purchased the building on 177th (east of 15th) that currently houses The Style Chalet beauty salon and a creative art space. Another recently purchased warehouse is now home to his discount door outlet. Every building purchase includes quality upgrades to improve property function and appearance.
John grew up in Lake Forest Park and attended Shorecrest High School. He and his partner Laurel Kelly are devoted to supporting their community, quietly helping with college funds for students, housing for employees, jobs for high school kids and an ongoing street clean-up crew.
They were also instrumental in eliminating a plan to make 15th NE a two-lane street in North City. Laurel and John continue to run the Door Store but also are taking more time off to enjoy traveling.
|Frank Lumber: The Door Store
Originally known as Frank Lumber, the company was established in 1948, supplying building materials and hardware to the North Seattle area.
Frank Lumber began selling doors during the 1960’s to satisfy demand by local contractors.
Doors became an ever-increasing part of the business and today the Door Store specializes in doors and door hardware.
|The old Frank Lumber store
Frank Lumber the Door Store is located at 17727 15th Ave NE in Shoreline.
