Local business owners help preserve small business district in face of development

By Cynthia Sheridan









John grew up in Lake Forest Park and attended Shorecrest High School. He and his partner Laurel Kelly are devoted to supporting their community, quietly helping with college funds for students, housing for employees, jobs for high school kids and an ongoing street clean-up crew. Last year he purchased the building on 177th (east of 15th) that currently houses The Style Chalet beauty salon and a creative art space. Another recently purchased warehouse is now home to his discount door outlet. Every building purchase includes quality upgrades to improve property function and appearance.





They were also instrumental in eliminating a plan to make 15th NE a two-lane street in North City. Laurel and John continue to run the Door Store but also are taking more time off to enjoy traveling.





Frank Lumber: The Door Store





Originally known as Frank Lumber, the company was established in 1948, supplying building materials and hardware to the North Seattle area.









The old Frank Lumber store



Frank Lumber began selling doors during the 1960's to satisfy demand by local contractors. Doors became an ever-increasing part of the business and today the Door Store specializes in doors and door hardware.



In spite of the pandemic, business is booming as customers catch up following the COVID-19 construction shut down. People queue up outside for orders and deliveries so the store can retain social distancing. The showroom of doors is open with a limited number of people at any one time.



