King county elections partners with Seahawks to hold a Vote Center at CenturyLink Field Monday and Tuesday

Photo courtesy King county elections













The primary election is Tuesday, August 4.









Vote centers are available to register new voters, update current voter records, obtain a voter registration card and to provide assistance to voters who need help completing their ballot. Trained staff and specialized equipment are available to help voters with disabilities cast a private, independent ballot.





King County Elections will offer drive-up service for those arriving in their vehicles, as well provide service and assistance to those arriving via transit or by foot.



Voters are required to wear a mask and will be provided with one should they need. King County Elections staff will be masked, wearing gloves, and equipped with face shields to deter the spread of COVID-19.





View your voter registration information, track your ballot and read about the contests on your ballot

“We are thrilled to be partnering with CenturyLink Field and the Seahawks for the second year in a row. It is always a challenge to find the ways to reach all 1.4 million registered voters here in King County and their partnership is invaluable in amplifying the information voters need to confidently cast their ballot and make their vote count,” stated King County Director of Elections Julie Wise. “Every vote cast strengthens our democracy and our communities. We could not be more grateful to continue this partnership. Go Hawks!”

Directions to the CenturyLink vote center







Voters will have an opportunity to pre-order a replacement ballot ahead of their arrival to get them in and out and on with their day faster, but it is a not a requirement for service.View your voter registration information, track your ballot and read about the contests on your ballot HERE Directions to the CenturyLink vote center HERE