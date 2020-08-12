To our email subscribers

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Today's edition is particularly long. How much of it will land in your in box will depend on your Internet Service Provider (ISP).

Some will give you all the articles. Some will offer you a webview - go ahead and take the offer. Some will just lop off the bottom.

The last article in the digest should be Ceramic artist Sam Scott holding studio sale by appointment

If it isn't, you can view the missing stories on the web: http://ShorelineAreaNews.com

You might let me know if you do not get all the stories: Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com

--Diane Hettrick, Editor



Posted by DKH at 4:30 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  