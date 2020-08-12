To our email subscribers

Today's edition is particularly long. How much of it will land in your in box will depend on your Internet Service Provider (ISP).



Some will give you all the articles. Some will offer you a webview - go ahead and take the offer. Some will just lop off the bottom.



The last article in the digest should be Ceramic artist Sam Scott holding studio sale by appointment



If it isn't, you can view the missing stories on the web: http://ShorelineAreaNews.com



You might let me know if you do not get all the stories: Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com



--Diane Hettrick, Editor







