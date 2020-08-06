PSE distributes $6 million in bill assistance to customers Impacted by COVID-19
Thursday, August 6, 2020
Assistance for Households
As a provider of an essential service, PSE is providing relief for its customers and communities impacted by the COVID pandemic.
Since April, PSE’s Crisis Affected Customer Assistance Program (CACAP) has been able to assist more than 10,000 customers with the distribution of $6 million in energy bill credits.
CACAP provides bill payment assistance to customers who, after March 1, 2020, have lost their job, had their hours decreased, or are unable to work due to COVID. Customers may receive up to $1,000 credit on their energy bill. PSE will continue to accept new applications until September 1 for the remaining $5 million available of the $11 million fund.
In addition to CACAP, the PSE HELP program also provides bill assistance to income-eligible customers. Over $8.7 million is still available. Customers can qualify for both CACAP and PSE HELP if they meet the requirements.
Outside of funding programs, we are working with customers on changing their bill due date, setting up payment plans, waiving late fees, and we are not disconnecting due to non-payment at this time.
To learn more, visit www.pse.com/covidhelp.
Assistance for Community-Based Public Charity Organizations
PSE Foundation launches new competitive grants to aid in response and recovery of COVID-19 pandemic
The program will provide grants totaling $400,000 to community-based public charity organizations throughout PSE’s service and operation areas before the end of the year
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our local communities, the Puget Sound Energy Foundation has revised its standard grant program to allow more organizations to apply with a broader range of qualifying funding requests. This has been a challenging time for Puget Sound Energy customers and communities, and the PSE Foundation is seeking to provide more flexible support for organizations that are stepping up to help.
The PSE Foundation, which is a nonprofit entity operating independently of PSE but helps the communities PSE services, will provide grants totaling $400,000 before the end of this year in response and recovery to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This has been a challenging time for our customers and our communities, and we are looking at all the ways we can help,” said PSE Vice President of Customer Operations and Communications Andy Wappler.
“Our hope is that through these programs, our customers will find financial relief without worrying about their electricity, heat or hot water.”
“We know this is a great time of need for the communities we serve and the organizations that support them,” said PSE Foundation Chairman and President Andy Wappler. “We are living our value to do what’s right and helping how we can.”
Nonprofit and public charity organizations located within PSE’s 16 county service and operation areas (Chelan, Columbia, Cowlitz, Douglas, Garfield, Island, King, Kitsap, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish, Skagit, Thurston, and Whatcom counties) can apply for a grant to be selected through a competitive process; deadlines are August 31 and October 1, with funding awarded in October and December, respectively. Applicants applying prior to the August 31 deadline will automatically be considered in both rounds of funding.
The program will be seeking to fund programs and/or services to ensure community members have access to shelter, food, or personal protection equipment (PPE). Funding will also be considered for organizations that provide these critical services or programs to community members so they can continue to keep doors open by funding deep cleaning expenses, equipment, PPE or other mandated health and safety requirements.
Together, the PSE Foundation and PSE have already contributed more than $1.3 million towards mitigating impacts of COVID-19 across PSE’s service area communities.
The Puget Sound Energy Foundation is dedicated to keeping our communities safe and prepared where PSE serves and operates. The PSE Foundation is a nonprofit organization that operates independently of Puget Sound Energy. None of the funds will ever come from PSE’s utility customers.
