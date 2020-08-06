PSE distributes $6 million in bill assistance to customers Impacted by COVID-19





Assistance for Households



As a provider of an essential service, PSE is providing relief for its customers and communities impacted by the COVID pandemic.













Nonprofit and public charity organizations located within PSE’s 16 county service and operation areas (Chelan, Columbia, Cowlitz, Douglas, Garfield, Island, King, Kitsap, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish, Skagit, Thurston, and Whatcom counties) can apply for a grant to be selected through a competitive process; deadlines are August 31 and October 1, with funding awarded in October and December, respectively. Applicants applying prior to the August 31 deadline will automatically be considered in both rounds of funding.The program will be seeking to fund programs and/or services to ensure community members have access to shelter, food, or personal protection equipment (PPE). Funding will also be considered for organizations that provide these critical services or programs to community members so they can continue to keep doors open by funding deep cleaning expenses, equipment, PPE or other mandated health and safety requirements.Together, the PSE Foundation and PSE have already contributed more than $1.3 million towards mitigating impacts of COVID-19 across PSE’s service area communities.is dedicated to keeping our communities safe and prepared where PSE serves and operates. The PSE Foundation is a nonprofit organization that operates independently of Puget Sound Energy. None of the funds will ever come from PSE’s utility customers.