Evan Smith on politics: Incumbents hold big leads in early primary results

The four incumbent Democratic state representatives in the 32nd and 46th legislative districts held big leads in results of the Tuesday primary election posted Wednesday afternoon.The two 46th District incumbents held the biggest leads.Incumbent 46th District Democratic State Rep. Gerry Pollet has 86.3 percent of the votes cast in his race against Republican Eric J. Brown, who has 13.5 percent. The other 46th District Democratic incumbent, State Rep. Javier Valdez has 83.6 percent of the vote to 16.2 percent for Republican Beth Daranciang.In the 32nd Legislative District, incumbent Democratic State Rep. Lauren Davis has 73.0 percent to 15.9 percent for non-partisan candidate Tamra Smilanich and 9.5 percent for Democrat Gray Petersen. The other 32nd District incumbent Democrat, State Rep. Cindy Ryu, holds 64.2 percent to fellow Democrat Shirley Sutton’s 23.9 percent and 9.7 percent for a third Democrat, Keith Smith.The top two candidates in each race qualify for the Nov. 3 general election.The 32nd Legislative District includes Shoreline, part of northwest Seattle, south Edmonds and nearby unincorporated areas of southwest Snohomish County, the town of Woodway, the city of Lynnwood and a small part of Mountlake Terrace. The 46th District includes Lake Forest Park, Kenmore and northeast Seattle.The secretary of state will post updated results each day through certification of results Aug. 21.