Mountlake Terrace transit station flyover
Sunday, August 9, 2020
|Development of the Lynnwood Link MLT transit station
Screenshot from video by Jared Solano
Jared Solano sent in a video he shot of Mountlake Terrace and the construction for the 236th Lynnwood Link Transit Station.
It is so close to Shoreline that it can be seen from NE 205th / 244th SW. Lake Forest Park residents will be able to come up Ballinger Way and have an equal distance to the MLT or Shoreline North stations.
The video is posted on YouTube
The video is 2:43 minutes long. The large, new building right next to the freeway and transit station construction is the one that 24 HR Fitness was going to move in to before they closed. Lake Forest Park Montessori is still planning to move there.
When you see a lot of green - that's the Nile Golf and Country Club. The structure in the center of the freeway was used for express buses when there was still a park n ride.
