LFP Farmers Market Sunday
Sunday, August 9, 2020
|Waiting in line to enter the market
Photo by Cynthia Sheridan
Get your farm fresh produce at an open air market Sunday from 10am to 2pm in Lake Forest Park Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way.
Wear your mask and expect to wait a few minutes to enter the market as they control numbers.
One way foot traffic means that you need to buy the first time you see the booth!
But so worth it.
