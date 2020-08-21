Delicious goodies at the Shoreline Farmers Market Saturday

Shoreline Farmers Market - Saturday - 10am to 3pm - Shoreline Place















While our revenues have decreased our operating costs have increased.

Right now we need the support of the Shoreline community to help us operate safely and keep our market open. ⁠







Please consider donating any amount that you can to support this amazing market, our fantastic farmers, and our important food access programs. It’s important now, more than ever, to provide a space for the community to shop for fresh local food in a safe outdoor experience. For the next two weeks we are asking the Shoreline community to come together and help us raise $10K by August 31st.

You'll find a variety of delicious goodies on Saturday at the Shoreline Farmers Market, held on the upper level of Shoreline Place, near Central Market at N 155th and Westminster Way.The best part about the summer (well, there are lots of favorites, but a top favorite) is the abundance of delicious produce! August is a great time to dive deep into the world of stone fruit, tomatoes, melons, and peppers, to name a few.Although the farmers market is small this year (due to COVID restrictions) we take pride in having a wide variety of vendors and products for you. If it's on your shopping list, we probably have it!