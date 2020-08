Delicious goodies at the Shoreline Farmers Market Saturday

Shoreline Farmers Market - Saturday - 10am to 3pm - Shoreline Place





While our revenues have decreased our operating costs have increased.





Right now we need the support of the Shoreline community to help us operate safely and keep our market open. ⁠











Please consider donating any amount that you can to support this amazing market, our fantastic farmers, and our important food access programs. It’s important now, more than ever, to provide a space for the community to shop for fresh local food in a safe outdoor experience.

For the next two weeks we are asking the Shoreline community to come together and help us raise $10K by August 31st.