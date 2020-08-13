Case updates August 11, 2020; LFP corrected to zero deaths and other cautiously good news

King county COVID-19 testing update:





First up, a little bit of positive news in King County’s recent COVID-19 trends. While data are still coming in, it’s looking like the overall case counts in King County are in a slightly downward trend.





Weekly counts for the most recent 7 days were almost 28% lower than the previous 7 days. THAT’S GREAT NEWS!





But we need to keep this downward trend going and get our case numbers back to our target of less than 25 new per cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days.



