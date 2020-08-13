Case updates August 11, 2020; LFP corrected to zero deaths and other cautiously good news
Thursday, August 13, 2020
First up, a little bit of positive news in King County’s recent COVID-19 trends. While data are still coming in, it’s looking like the overall case counts in King County are in a slightly downward trend.
Weekly counts for the most recent 7 days were almost 28% lower than the previous 7 days. THAT’S GREAT NEWS!
But we need to keep this downward trend going and get our case numbers back to our target of less than 25 new per cases per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days.
That number is currently about 83. To keep moving in the right direction will require continued vigilance and using the tried and proven strategies of:
Case updates August 11, 2020
United States
cases 5,119,711 including 55,540 new cases in the past 24 hours
deaths 163,651 including 1,244 new deaths in the past 24 hours
- Stay home as much as possible
- Socially distance at least 6 feet from others and avoid large gatherings – see no more than 5 people from outside of your household per week
- Wear a mask whenever in public, especially indoors! Remember, #MaskMonday!
- Anyone that has any COVID-19 symptoms or has been in contact with someone who has the virus should get tested – right away
Washington state
- cases 64,702 includes 551 new within 24 hours
- hospitalizations 6,137 includes 35 new within 24 hours
- deaths 1,724 includes 8 reported within 24 hours
King county
- tested 345,323 - 5,173 tests since yesterday
- cases 16,979 - 149 in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 2,068 - 15 in previous 24 hours
- deaths 680 - 1 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline
- tested 9,523 - 110 tests in previous 24 hours
- cases 528 - 3 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 101 - -1 new in previous 24 hours
- deaths 61 - -1 additional deaths
Lake Forest Park
- tested 2,061 - 31 new tests
- cases 51 - -1 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 3 - -1 new
- deaths 0 - -1 new
