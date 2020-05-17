Whitman county moves to Phase 2; clarifications for golfers in Phase 1
Sunday, May 17, 2020
|Nine counties are moving to Phase 2
Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman approved the variance application for Whitman County to move into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan. This brings the total to 9 counties.
The Department of Health is issuing multiple guidance documents for Phase 2 counties. King county is a Phase 1 county and still the epicenter for the state.
Guidance documents for golfers in Phase 1 counties includes approval of non-related foursomes:
- Memo: Golf Phase 1 Clarifications and Phase 2 Requirements
- Phase 1 Golf Restart Clarifications to COVID-19 Requirements and Recommendations
