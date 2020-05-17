Whitman county moves to Phase 2; clarifications for golfers in Phase 1

Sunday, May 17, 2020

Nine counties are moving to Phase 2


Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman approved the variance application for Whitman County to move into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan. This brings the total to 9 counties.

The Department of Health is issuing multiple guidance documents for Phase 2 counties. King county is a Phase 1 county and still the epicenter for the state.

Guidance documents for golfers in Phase 1 counties includes approval of non-related foursomes:


