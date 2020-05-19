Was your name used to open a fraudulent unemployment claim

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

From the LFP Police Department

During the last several days, many police agencies in our region have received multiple fraud reports involving unemployment claims.

To check if your name and SSN were recently used to start a fraudulent unemployment claim, go to the Washington State Employment Security Department website esd.wa.gov and start to open a SAW (SecureAccess Washington) account.

Follow the required steps, and if you receive an error indicating that you have already an account, try to reset your password. 

If it shows a partial email address, an email address that you don't recognize, or it shows that a claim has been recently accepted, it means that your name and your SSN have been compromised. 

You can then make a claim on their fraud page accessible from esd.wa.gov

(Ed. and file a police report)




Posted by DKH at 2:05 AM
