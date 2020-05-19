Now Hiring: Two Positions at the LFP Farmers Market
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
The Market Manager is responsible for the overall success of the market and oversees the safe daily operations of the market, including set-up, take-down, and operation during open hours.
The Market Manager also manages all vendor relations including weekly processing of payments and deposits, ensuring compliance with all market policies and health department requirements, and recruitment and applications (prior to the season). View the Market Manager position description for full details.
Each week, the Market Set-up Assistant set-ups and tears down the Third Place Commons information tent near the market entry, market lines and barriers, and assorted tables, chairs, and other supplies.
The set-up person also places and collects weekly signage and assists with occasional other special set-ups. Visit the Set-Up Assistant position description for more information.
Both positions are seasonal, contract positions that continue weekly through October 18th, with possible continuation for two additional markets in November and December.
These are immediate vacancies that are expected to be filled quickly, but will remain open until filled.
Read more about these positions as well as volunteer opportunities at the market on the Third Place Commons jobs page.
The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is a program of Third Place Commons, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering real community in real space. It is located at the Town Center at Lake Forest Park at 17171 Bothell Way NE.
