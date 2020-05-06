Therapeutic Garden Kits - just in time for Mother’s Day

Eldergrow, a Seattle-based therapeutic gardening company, is now going where they have never gone before –– your backyard!

Launched in 2015, Eldergrow started with a focus on supporting elders in senior living. To celebrate their five-year anniversary, Eldergrow recently unveiled their new Farm-to-Fork Herb Garden and Activity Kit, built to bring the restorative benefits of gardening right to your doorstep –– just in time for Mother’s Day.



In these uncertain times, gardening is becoming increasingly more important to our well-being. With the stay-at-home orders brought on by COVID-19, communities are searching for meaningful activities.





Gardening is an amazing way to establish a new purpose, create self-sufficiency, and develop hope in the uncertainty of our world. It is no surprise that plant nurseries are selling out of their stock at an unprecedented rate. With these one-stop shop kits, Eldergrow makes it easy to safely start a garden from the comfort of one’s home.



Eldergrow’s turnkey kit includes a delivery of fresh, organic herb plants, along with all of the tools needed to start a thriving herb garden from the ground up. Customers receive access to an online portal full of tasty recipes, fun garden activities, and tips on how to keep your herb garden healthy.









“We’re grateful to celebrate five years and launch our garden kits which will help all communities during this tough time. We’re still looking out for our elders - a portion of all proceeds go to the Alzheimer’s Association,” says Eldergrow CEO and Founder, Orla Concannon, on the new Farm-to-Fork Kits.





Eldergrow is a Seattle-based therapeutic gardening company with the mission to connect elders to nature through innovative gardening programs. The kits come in four fun options: Happy Hour, Anytime Savory, Full Ensemble, and Mini Medley herb mixes.A meaningful connection to nature is priceless. Daily gardening has been proven to reduce stress, improve sleep, and reduce the risk-factors of dementia by 36%.* For more information and how to order your own Farm-to-Fork Herb Garden and Activity Kit, visit Eldergrow's website





Eldergrow celebrated five years this past Earth Day, and has grown exponentially since-- with gardens now in 22 states and over 250 senior living communities. Eldergrow's indoor gardens are handcrafted by disabled veterans and people living with disabilities.











