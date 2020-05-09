Shorecrest drama brings us a song from their cancelled production of Les Misérables

Saturday, May 9, 2020

Shorecrest High School Drama would have premiered their production of Les Misérables this week.

The Drama program is known for its professional level productions.

While we're not able to experience their performance of the renowned Broadway musical, the stars of the show decided to give us a taste of the incredible talent we're missing seeing on stage. 

Check out their performance of the show's song "One Day More." HERE

  

Posted by DKH at 5:08 AM
Tags: , ,

