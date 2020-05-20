Police: Thief in Shoreline leaves their To Do list behind

Try to get everything done









"To do list for this A.M."

"Have everything done 100% by 8:00 A.M.",

"Go to as many residential streets and get as much mail as I possibly can by 8:00 A.M."

"Hit any cars that's all unlocked and has no set car alarm.....Grab everything that's all good, Items to either keep for myself or if I end up finding anything that's worth money....I am going to sale the items", "Find a tent A.S.A.P to be able to hide and lay low completely 100%".













What do thieves do when they're not committing crimes? They make a "To-Do" list for the next day of course!The authentic Thief To-Do List was found after a Shoreline resident called Shoreline PD - a King County Sheriff's Office contract city - to report several bags of stolen mail dumped at their residence.Shoreline Deputy Hsu responded, and found the hand written note in one of the bags. It's a rare look at exactly how these criminals think, and what you can do to keep your property from becoming a target.The note reads (note: typos and bad grammar are not ours):The contents of the note address what we have been saying for some time:Pick up your mail every day. Don't leave it in the box overnight. Criminals bank on that, and steal the mail from the box before you can get to it in the morning. And don't forget to remove valuables from your car and lock it.