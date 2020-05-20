New time and other Memorial Day updates for LFP Farmers Market













The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is a program of Third Place Commons , a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering real community in real space. It is located at the Town Center at Lake Forest Park at 17171 Bothell Way NE.

The market’s Covid safety plan is in full swing with the blessing of Public Health – Seattle and King County, so you know you can do your shopping safely. Just grab your face covering and come on down!And remember to get there in plenty of time to finish your shopping before the new 2pm closing time. See you at the market!