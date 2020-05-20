New time and other Memorial Day updates for LFP Farmers Market
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
But while the day will be a tiny bit shorter, the market won’t be short of supplies for your happily physically distanced Memorial Day barbecues. No matter what you are looking to barbecue, the market has what you want. And many items can be pre-ordered for a speedier trip in and out.
Get your pork and chicken from Well Fed Farms, lamb from Mollie Bear Farm, and of course fresh fish from Wilson Fish. This week, Wilson Fish hopes to have salmon (both fresh and smoked), halibut, and some cod.
You know what else is great for barbecuing? Fresh asparagus! Asparagus is at its peak right now - so full of flavor, perfect to steam or grill. The market has plenty of asparagus for everyone, along with loads of other great barbecue veggies for your celebration from folks like Bautista Farm, Garden Treasures, and Alvarez Organics.
For salad lovers, Cha New Life has beautiful lettuce heads – last week they featured over 1/2 a dozen varieties. And pick-up your adult beverages from Lupine Vineyards, Lopez Island Vineyards, and Greenwood Cider.
Need something sweet to complement your meal or finish off your feast? Get frozen berries from Sidhu (fresh coming soon!), orchard fruit from Martin Family Orchard, toffee & fudge from Pete’s Perfect Toffee, and delicious baked goods from Doll House Bakery.
In addition, the market is delighted to welcome back Holmquist Hazelnuts to the lineup. The Holmquist family has been growing hazelnuts for generations, bringing their crop to markets for over 30 years. Their products include roasted, raw and flavored hazelnuts, as well as hazelnut flour and oil. So many ways to eat or cook with and enjoy.
Also returning this weekend are Sno-Valley Mushrooms with their freshly grown mushrooms and mushroom logs which you can buy to grow your own mushrooms at home. Grown in Duvall, these mushrooms are a must to have at any barbecue sautéed with some baby Walla Walla onions.
The market also features some fun newcomers like Cedar Spring Farm with delicious jams and jellies, Got Soup?, and Ke Microgreens.
The market’s Covid safety plan is in full swing with the blessing of Public Health – Seattle and King County, so you know you can do your shopping safely. Just grab your face covering and come on down!
And remember to get there in plenty of time to finish your shopping before the new 2pm closing time. See you at the market!
The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is a program of Third Place Commons, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering real community in real space. It is located at the Town Center at Lake Forest Park at 17171 Bothell Way NE.
