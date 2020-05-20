Low-flying Gypsy moth spraying on Tuesday buzzes Richmond Beach and Innis Arden

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Cloud cover forced the pilot to stay low
Photo by Jan Hansen from Innis Arden


Weather again delayed the start of the spraying in Woodway for gypsy moth caterpillars. When it cleared enough for the plane to take off and start its runs, the cloud cover forced the pilot to fly lower than the previous spraying.

How close was it?
Photo by Wayne Pridemore in Richmond Beach


The pilot set up his runs as far south as Innis Arden this time.

Photo by Wayne Pridemore
Richmond Beach

The spraying was completed in about 40 minutes and the pilot took off to surprise nearby businesses in south Everett as he set up runs to spray the Boulevard Bluffs neighborhood there.

The product being sprayed is non-toxic, but sticky. It can be washed off with soap and water.



