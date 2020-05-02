Kenmore announces upcoming event cancellations and reductions in response to COVID-19
Saturday, May 2, 2020
|4th of July at Log Boom Park - cancelled
Due to public health precautions regarding COVID-19 and to assure the safety of the community, the City of Kenmore has canceled or significantly reduced most of the events programming for the remainder of 2020.
The following event updates were announced at this week’s City Council meeting:
- 4th of July Fireworks Show – Cancelled
- Movies @ the Square (July 8, July 22, Aug. 5, Aug. 19) – Cancelled
- 18th Annual Summer Concert Series – Reduced to two concerts at Saint Edward State Park on Aug. 13 and Aug. 20, or may be held virtually.
- Play Day (Aug. 15) – To be determined. A decision will be made by June 15.
- National Night Out (Aug. 26) – Rescheduled to Oct. 6
- Holiday Tree Lighting (Dec. 5) – Cancelled but working on an alternative way to celebrate the holiday season.
“Our top priority is to keep our community members, staff, volunteers and vendors safe,” said Stephanie Brown, Volunteer and Events Supervisor for the City of Kenmore.
“While it is unfortunate the community will not be able to gather for these beloved local events, the city is working to find new creative ways to engage and celebrate with one another this summer. Stay tuned for updates!”
While the main consideration in making these decisions is to maintain high public health and safety standards during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city is also looking at ways to reduce non-essential expenditures during the forecasted economic downturn. Staff are already being creative in finding ways to host virtual events that will engage the community at little or no cost to the city.
Additional event updates and information, along with newly revised sponsorship opportunities, can be found here
