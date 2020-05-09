Jobs: City of Shoreline

City of Shoreline





Public Works Maintenance Worker II

SALARY: $27.14 - $34.40 Hourly

CLOSING DATE: 05/24/20 11:59 PM



Note: This job is being reposted. If you have recently applied for it, there is no need to reapply.



To perform a variety of skilled and semi-skilled duties in the maintenance, repair, inspection and construction of streets and surface water facilities, including streets, sidewalks, alleys, rights-of-way, traffic control devices, roadside vegetation, snow and ice control, bridge maintenance, and storm drainage maintenance and repair work, to assure the safety of vehicle and pedestrian traffic; operate the City's asset management system; operate a variety of heavy and light vehicles, specialized equipment, hand and power tools.



This is the full journey level class within the Public Works Maintenance Worker series. Public Works Maintenance Worker IIs perform skilled and specialized street and surface water maintenance repairs and construction duties; operate trucks and equipment; may serve as lead worker to Maintenance Worker Is, part-time, and seasonal employees as assigned. Employees at this level receive only occasional instruction or assistance as new or unusual situations arise, and are fully aware of the operating procedures and policies of the work team. The Public Works Maintenance Worker II is distinguished from the Public Works Maintenance I by the possession of a commercial endorsement on the driver's license (CDL class A) and by more public works maintenance work experience.



