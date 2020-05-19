Incumbent 32nd District representatives each get two opponents, 46th LD reps get one each

By Evan Smith



Davis, who had been unopposed going into the last day of filing, picked up two opponents: Democrat Gray Petersen and non-partisan candidate Tamra Smilanich.



The 32nd District includes the city of Shoreline, part of northwest Seattle, Woodway, Lynnwood, a small part of Mountlake Terrace, south Edmonds and nearby unincorporated areas of south Snohomish County.



In the 46th District, Pollet will face Republican Eric J. Brown in both the primary and general election, and Valdez will face Republican Beth Daranciang. Partisan contests appear on both the primary and the general-election ballots even when they have only one or two candidates.





The 46th District includes Lake Forest Park, Kenmore and northeast Seattle.













Incumbent 32nd District Democratic State Reps. Lauren Davis and Cindy Ryu each got two opponents in last week’s filing period. Democratic 46th Legislative District incumbent Reps. Gerry Pollet and Javier Valdez each got one challenger.The two 32nd District races have drawn five Democrats, one non-partisan candidate and no Republicans.Ryu has two opponents, both fellow Democrats. One is Keith Smith of Lynnwood, who lost to Ryu and a Republican in the 2018 primary. The other is former Lynnwood a City Councilwoman Shirley Sutton. The three Democrats will face off in the Aug. 4 primary, with the top two vote getters qualifying for the November general-election ballot.