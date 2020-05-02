Gov. Inslee: What's Open - What's Closed

Every phase will still require social distancing and appropriate health precautions including the use of personal protective equipment in a number of workplaces.

As of May 5, fishing, hunting, playing golf and day-use of state parks and lands is allowed, and officials are working with industry on guidance to soon allow for retail curbside pickup, automobile sales, car washes, landscaping and house cleaning services, and drive-in spiritual services with one household per vehicle.Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a Stay at Home, Stay Healthy order.The order requires every Washingtonian to stay at home which will be effective through May 4, except for people: