Gov. Inslee: What's Open - What's Closed
Saturday, May 2, 2020
On May 1, 2020, Gov. Jay Inslee discussed the phased approach (pdf) he and public health officials will take for resuming recreational, social and business activities.
Every phase will still require social distancing and appropriate health precautions including the use of personal protective equipment in a number of workplaces.
As of May 5, fishing, hunting, playing golf and day-use of state parks and lands is allowed, and officials are working with industry on guidance to soon allow for retail curbside pickup, automobile sales, car washes, landscaping and house cleaning services, and drive-in spiritual services with one household per vehicle.
Below is a list of social distancing recommendations that are currently in place.
Gov. Jay Inslee has issued a Stay at Home, Stay Healthy order.
The order requires every Washingtonian to stay at home which will be effective through May 4, except for people:
- Pursuing an essential activity, like shopping for groceries or going to a medical appointment.
- Getting takeout food. (Food deliveries also are permitted).
- Going to work at an essential business.
- Going outside for walks and exercise, as long as social distancing of six feet is maintained.
- What does it mean to stay home?
- Suspected violations of the governor’s orders regarding essential business functions and social distancing can be reported.
- Guidelines for enforcement for the Governor's order (pdf)
Governor’s Phase 1 construction restart plan
The governor announced that certain low-risk construction projects can restart as long as they can comply with the COVID-19 Safety Plan. The safety plan was developed as part of a working group that included contractors and workers. The plan includes requirements related to safety training, physical distancing, PPE, sanitation and cleanliness, monitoring employees for symptoms, and logging job site visitors. The governor did not announce restart plans for any other industry or activity.
- Workplace safety and health complaints may be submitted to the L&I Call Center: (1-800-423-7233).
- General questions about how to comply with construction safety practices can contact the state’s Business Response Center.
What’s open
- All grocery stores, pharmacies, gas stations, food supply chains and other things necessary for continued operations will remain open.
- All gatherings of people for social, spiritual and recreational purposes are prohibited. This applies to both private and public gatherings which include everything from sleepovers for children to weddings. All of these types of events must be postponed for public health and safety.
- All businesses, except for essential businesses. Businesses that can operate using telework should continue to do so. For businesses where individuals cannot work from home, the Governor’s Office has provided guidance on what businesses are essential, building on the federal government’s and California’s definition of "essential critical infrastructure workers." You can clarify status, or request inclusion on the list. Businesses and entities that provide other essential services must implement rules that help facilitate social distancing of at least six feet.
- Governor Inslee has issued several orders, including the Stay Home-Stay Healthy proclamation, prohibiting people from leaving their home or place of residence except to conduct or participate in essential activities, and/or business services. Suspected violations of the governor’s orders regarding essential business functions and social distancing can be reported.
