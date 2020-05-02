Case updates May 1, 2020

Saturday, May 2, 2020

Another 310 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Washington, since yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to 14,637. There have been 824 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.

According to Seattle and King county Public Health 58 people are currently staying in King County isolation, quarantine and recovery facilities, including Shoreline.

King county has 99 new cases for a running total of 6,407 that were sick enough to be tested. 

Three people died yesterday for totals deaths of 449 in the county.

Shoreline has 295 cases with 43 deaths.
Lake Forest Park has 29 cases and 1 death.



