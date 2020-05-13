Get tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or have been exposed

COVID-19 testing is a key strategy for reducing the spread of the virus in our community.





Now, Washington State Department of Health has expanded the criteria for who should be tested, and supplies of testing kits and personal protective equipment are increasing.

According to Dr. Puneet Dewan who is coordinating the COVID-19 testing efforts for Public Health, anyone who is experiencing even mild COVID-like symptoms should

Fever, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, loss of taste or smell



It is important to isolate yourself as soon as you develop symptoms, even before you are tested, because if you have COVID-19, you are already contagious.

If you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, it’s important to take action quickly and follow the instructions on the



If you need to be tested and don’t have a provider who can do the test, please don’t delay. Call the King County COVID-19 call center, which is open 7 days a week 8 AM – 7 PM, at 206-477-3977.



Additional testing sites are becoming available for people who do not have access. Currently this includes:

International Community Health Centers (ICHS)

Pacific Medical has a drive-thru testing site for their patients

Enrollment is open any time if you lose your job or experience other major life events.

More information about testing HERE





Testing as soon as possible after symptoms appear is important to prevent COVID-19 from spreading to family, friends, and the community.Previously, due to supply shortages, Washington state prioritized testing for people most at risk for severe illness, healthcare providers and first responders.