Filing for positions on 2020 ballots ends at 4pm Friday
Friday, May 15, 2020
Filing for positions on 2020 ballots ends at 4pm Friday at the Secretary of State’s office in Olympia and through the state and King County elections websites.
Through Thursday, three local incumbent Democratic state legislators had one opponent each; they other is unopposed.
In the 32nd Legislative District, Democratic State Rep. Lauren Davis is unopposed, and Rep. Cindy Ryu faces fellow Democrat Keith Smith, who lost to Ryu and a Republican in the 2018 primary.
In the 46th District, Democratic Rep. Gerry Pollet faces Republican Eric J. Brown of Seattle, and Democratic Rep. Javier Valdez faces Republican Beth Daranciang, also from northeast Seattle.
Candidates for state representative in the 32nd Legislative District and candidates for any statewide or other multi-county office file at the secretary of state’s office in Olympia or online.
Candidates for state representative in the 46th District or for any office involving only King County file online.
Not on this year’s ballot are Democratic State Sens. Jesse Salomon in the 32nd District and David Frockt in the 46th.
Candidates for Democratic and Republican precinct committee officer in every precinct in King County file at the county elections website. Candidates for Democratic PCOs who filed on Monday or Tuesday will need to refile.
While the county elections office is closed this week, the secretary of state’s office is open for in-person filing.
--Evan Smith
